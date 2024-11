TURBES TO RETIRE FROM MID-STEP SERVICES

AFTER NEARLY FIVE DECADES OF LEADERSHIP, GARY TURBES WILL RETIRE AS EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF MID-STEP SERVICES AT THE END OF THE YEAR.

TURBES FOUNDED MID-STEP SERVICES IN 1977, A NON-PROFIT ORGANIZATION WHICH PROVIDES RESIDENTIAL, VOCATIONAL, EDUCATIONAL, AND RECREATIONAL SERVICES TO PEOPLE WITH INTELLECTUAL DISABILITIES AND AUTISM IN A SUPPORTIVE ENVIRONMENT.

MID-STEP HAS GROWN FROM 6 MEMBERS AND THREE STAFF TO OVER 20 HOMES SERVING MORE THAN 300 PERSONS WITH 400 STAFF:

TURBES SAYS THERE WERE CHALLENGES WITH FUND RAISING AND DEALING WITH CHANGING REGULATIONS, BUT THE AGENCY GREW, AND UNDER TURBES’S LEADERSHIP, THE ORGANIZATION ADDED A MEDICALLY FRAGILE HOME, SUPERVISED LIVING APARTMENTS, THE PIER CENTER FOR AUTISM, AND THE PIER LEARNING CENTER.

THEN WITH THE HELP OF OTHERS, TURBES ESTABLISHED CAMP HIGH HOPES IN SIOUX CITY:

ERIC HAMMER HAS BEEN HIRED AS THE EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF MID-STEP SERVICES AND IS WORKING WITH TURBES, PREPARING TO TAKE OVER IN JANUARY.

HAMMER BRINGS 30 YEARS OF EXPERIENCE IN HEALTHCARE TO MID-STEP SERVICES.

HE PREVIOUSLY WAS WITH ST. ANTHONY REGIONAL HOSPITAL AND NURSING HOME IN CARROLL, IOWA.

TURBES SAYS HE WILL KEEP BUSY IN RETIREMENT:

ERIC HAMMER SAYS HE LOOKS FORWARD TO BUILDING ON TURBES’ STRONG FOUNDATION AND CONTINUING TO FULFILL THE VISION THAT MID-STEP SERVICES WILL BE THE MOST RESPECTED SERVICE PROVIDER IN THE STATE.