SUMMIT CARBON FILES AGAIN FOR SOUTH DAKOTA PIPELINE PERMIT

SUMMIT CARBON SOLUTIONS HAS SUBMITTED A SECOND APPLICATION IN SOUTH DAKOTA FOR CONSTRUCTION OF A CARBON PIPELINE.

RADIO IOWA’S O. KAY HENDERSON REPORTS.

SUMMIT’S C-E-O SAYS THE PROJECT REPRESENTS A PATHWAY TO NEW MARKETS AND LASTING ECONOMIC GROWTH FOR GENERATIONS TO COME.

NINE IOWA COUNTIES PASSED ZONING ORDINANCES FOR CARBON PIPELINES AND WEDNESDAY, JUDGES ON THE 8TH CIRCUIT COURT OF APPEALS IN OMAHA WILL HEAR ARGUMENTS OVER ORDINANCES IN SHELBY AND STORY COUNTIES THAT SUMMIT SUED TO OVERTURN.

SUMMIT HAS PENDING LAWSUITS AGAINST EMMET, KOSSUTH AND PALO ALTO COUNTIES AND RECENTLY SUED BREMER COUNTY OVER ITS ZONING ORDINANCE.