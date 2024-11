O’KANE HOPES MORE CANDIDATES WILL RETURN TO COURTHOUSE ON ELECTION NIGHT

TWO WEEKS AGO WAS ELECTION DAY, AND THERE HAS BEEN A LOCAL TRADITION FOR YEARS THAT MOST LOCAL CANDIDATES RUNNING FOR CITY, COUNTY OR STATE OFFICE WOULD SHOW UP AT THE COUNTY COURTHOUSE TO WATCH THE PRECINCT VOTING RETURNS COME IN.

CITY COUNCILMAN MATTHEW O’KANE WASN’T RUNNING FOR OFFICE THIS YEAR, BUT STILL CAME TO THE COURTHOUSE ON ELECTION NIGHT, AND WAS DISAPPOINTED WITH THE CANDIDATE TURNOUT THERE:

O’KANE HOPES FUTURE LOCAL POLITICAL CANDIDATES WILL HONOR THE COURTHOUSE TRADITION:

ACTUALLY, WOODBURY COUNTY AUDITOR PAT GILL AND HIS OPPONENT, MICHELLE SKAFF, WERE AT THE COURTHOUSE, BUT NOT TO WATCH THE RETURNS.

THEY WERE WORKING THE ELECTION AS EACH PRECINCT REPORTED IN AND DELIVERED THEIR BALLOTS.