NINE STUDENTS CHARGED IN WEST HIGH DISTURBANCE

NINE STUDENTS FROM SIOUX CITY’S WEST HIGH AND WEST MIDDLE SCHOOLS HAVE BEEN CHARGED FOR THEIR ROLE IN A DISTURBANCE THAT OCCURRED AT WEST HIGH AS SCHOOL ENDED MONDAY AFTERNOON.

CITY POLICE SGT. TOM GILL SAYS A LARGE FIGHT BROKE OUT AROUND 3PM.

A MALE STUDENT TRIED TO PREVENT OFFICERS FROM MAKING AN ARREST AND WAS CHARGED WITH INTERFERENCE WITH OFFICIAL ACTS, A SIMPLE MISDEMEANOR.

THE STUDENTS WERE ALL OF MICRONESIAN DESCENT, AGES 13 TO 16, AND AT LEAST ONE HAS BEEN INVOLVED IN PREVIOUS DISTURBANCES AT OR NEAR THE SCHOOLS IN THE PAST YEAR:

THE TWO SCHOOL RESOURCE OFFICERS AND SEVERAL WEST HIGH STAFF IMMEDIATELY INTERVENED.

THE INVESTIGATION IS ONGOING AND BECAUSE ALL INVOLVED ARE JUVENILES, THEIR NAMES ARE NOT BEING RELEASED.