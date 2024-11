STANTON COUNTY SHOOTING INVESTIGATION ENDS

THE STANTON COUNTY SHERIFF HAS ENDED THE INVESTIGATION OF THE NOVEMBER 13TH SHOOTING DEATH OF A NORFOLK, NEBRASKA MAN AT A RURAL RESIDENCE.

THE SHOOTING WAS REPORTED AT A FARM HOUSE ON 840TH ROAD ABOUT FIVE MILES NORTHEAST OF STANTON AROUND 2:15 P.M.

AUTHORITIES FOUND THE BODY OF 22-YEAR-OLD JAKOB SUKUP OUTSIDE OF THE HOUSE DECEASED FROM AN APPARENT GUNSHOT WOUND.

NO FIREARM WAS LOCATED NEAR THE BODY AND A HANDGUN WAS LOCATED INSIDE THE HOME.

THE STANTON COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE HAS DETERMINED THE MANNER OF DEATH AND NO FURTHER CRIMINAL INVESTIGATION IS BEING UNDERTAKEN AT THIS TIME.

THE FAMILY HAS BEEN NOTIFIED OF THE FINDINGS AND INITIAL RESULTS OF THE POST-MORTEM THAT WAS CONDUCTED IN OMAHA.

NO OTHER SPECIFIC DETAILS ARE BEING RELEASED.