ALL POWER WAS BACK ON IN THE AFFECTED AREAS BY 12:30 P.M.

—————————————————————————

NEARLY 1100 CUSTOMERS OF MIDAMERICAN ENERGY ARE WITHOUT POWER IN THE AREA AROUND BRIAR CLIFF UNIVERSITY AND PARTS OF NORTHWEST SIOUX CITY.

THE OUTAGE STARTED SHORTLY AFTER 11 A.M.

BRIAR CLIFF’S CAFE IS CLOSED UNTIL POWER IS RESTORED.

THE ESTIMATED REPAIR TIME IS 12:45 P.M.

File photo