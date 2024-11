U.S. SENATOR JONI ERNST SAYS SHE’S EXCITED ABOUT THE UPCOMING TRUMP ADMINISTRATION IN WASHINGTON.

SHE SAYS THE 2ND TRUMP PRESIDENTIAL TERM WILL BE DIFFERENT THAN THE FIRST:

ERNST DT1 OC……OVERDUE. :22

ERNST SAYS SHE IS PLEASED WITH THE ELECTION OF SOUTH DAKOTA SENATOR JOHN THUNE AS THE NEW SENATE MAJORITY LEADER:

ERNST JT1 OC….LEADERSHIP. :28

ERNST WILL BE CHAIR OF THE SENATE SMALL BUSINESS COMMITTEE.