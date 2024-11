STOLEN VEHICLE PURSUIT ENDS WITH CRASH & ARREST

A TRANSIENT MAN IS IN CUSTODY FACING NUMEROUS CHARGES AFTER ALLEGEDLY STEALING A JEEP CHEROKEE SATURDAY AFTERNOON THAT WAS THE PERSONAL VEHICLE OF A SIOUX CITY POLICEMAN.

AFTER THE VEHICLE WAS REPORTED STOLEN, IT WAS SPOTTED BY OFFICERS IN SOUTH SIOUX CITY JUST BEFORE 3 P.M, RESULTING IN A PURSUIT THAT LED BACK TO THE VETS BRIDGE INTO SIOUX CITY..

POLICE SAY FREEMONT DROVE THE WRONG WAY DOWN 6TH STREET, TRAVELING 70 MPH IN A 35 MPH ZONE.

FREEMONT WAS THEN INVOLVED IN AN ACCIDENT WITH THE STOLEN VEHICLE AND TRIED TO ELUDE OFFICERS ON FOOT.

HE WAS APPREHENDED AND THE VICTIM ADVISED POLICE OF STOLEN ITEMS IN HIS VEHICLE

AFTER THE FACT, THAT WERE VASLUED AT JUST OVER $350-DOLLARS.

FREEMONT IS CHARGED WITH FELONY FIRST DEGREE THEFT, FELONY ELUDING, 4TH DEGREE THEFT, AND VIOLATING ONE WAY TRAFFIC.