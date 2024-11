NOEM LOOKING FORWARD TO HOMELAND SECURITY POST

SOUTH DAKOTA GOVERNOR KRISTI NOEM HAS RELEASED A STATEMENT EXPLAINING HER DECISION TO ACCEPT PRESIDENT ELECT DONALD TRUMP’S OFFER TO BECOME THE NATION’S SECRETARY OF HOMELAND SECURITY.

NOEM SAYS SHE WAS HONORED BY THE NOMINATION AND SAID YES BECAUSE “IT IS AN OPPORTUNITY FOR HER TO SERVE OUR NATION AND BECAUSE IT IS AN OPPORTUNITY TO MAKE SOUTH DAKOTA SAFER”.

THE POSITION OVERSEES THE FEDERAL AGENCIES RESPONSIBLE FOR OUR IMMIGRATION SYSTEM.

NOEM SAYS OVER THE LAST FOUR YEARS, EVERY STATE HAS BECOME A BORDER STATE AS MILLIONS OF ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS HAVE POURED OVER OUR SOUTHERN BORDER, INCLUDING AT LEAST 16,000 MURDERERS AND AT LEAST 18,000 RAPISTS AND THEY’VE ALL BEEN RELEASED INTO THE INTERIOR OF OUR NATION.

SHE SAYS THAT’S THREE MURDERERS PER COUNTY, AND SHE DOESN’T WANT ANY MURDERERS IN HER COUNTY OR ANYWHERE NEAR HER KIDS AND GRANDKIDS.

NOEM WILL ALSO OVERSEE FEMA.

SHE SAYS SHE RESPECTS THE SENATE’S UPCOMING CONFIRMATION PROCESS AND LOOKS FORWARD TO DISCUSSING OUR NATION’S SECURITY CHALLENGES AND HER COMMITMENT TO ADDRESSING THEM HEAD-ON.