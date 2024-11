ICONIC VIEWS OF SIOUX CITY ON DISPLAY AT PUBLIC MUSEUM

ICONIC VIEWS OF SIOUX CITY FROM 60 TO NEARLY 150 YEARS AGO ARE NOW ON DISPLAY AT THE SIOUX CITY PUBLIC MUSEUM.

CURATOR MATT ANDERSON SAYS THE PHOTOS ARE A SELECTION OF RECOGNIZABLE IMAGES OF SIOUX CITY:

THE EXHIBIT FEATURES 23 LARGE FORMAT PHOTOGRAPHS OF SCENES RANGING FROM THE GRADING OF PEARL STREET IN 1886 TO A 1962 AERIAL VIEW OF DOWNTOWN SIOUX CITY:

OTHER HIGHLIGHTS INCLUDE IMAGES OF CENTRAL HIGH SCHOOL AND THE COMBINATION BRIDGE.

THE EXHIBIT ALSO INCLUDES AN EXTENSIVE SLIDESHOW OF OVER 150 ADDITIONAL VINTAGE IMAGES FROM THE ARCHIVAL COLLECTION.

THE ICONIC VIEWS OF SIOUX CITY ARE ON DISPLAY NOW THROUGH MARCH 2ND OF 2025.

