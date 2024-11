BANK ROBBER SENTENCED TO FEDERAL PRISON

A SIOUX CITY MAN HAS BEEN SENTENCED TO FEDERAL PRISON AFTER BEING CONVICTED OF ROBBING A DOWNTOWN BANK IN JANUARY.

32-YEAR-OLD JONATHAN BIRDNECKLACE WAS SENTENCED FRIDAY TO FIVE YEARS AND THREE MONTHS IN FEDERAL PRISON FOR ROBBING THE GREAT SOUTHERN BANK ON JANUARY 23RD.

BIRDNECKLACE HAD BEEN DISCHARGED FROM THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS ON JANUARY 10TH FOR ROBBING THE SAME BANK IN 2014.

THIRTEEN DAYS LATER, HE ROBBED IT AGAIN, PASSING A TELLER A NOTE DEMANDING $15,000, AND THREATENING TO SHOOT HIM IF HE RAISED THE ALARM.

SIOUX CITY POLICE ARRESTED BIRDNECKLACE WITHIN HOURS OF THE CRIME.

BIRD-NECKLACE IS BEING HELD IN THE U.S. MARSHAL’S CUSTODY UNTIL HE CAN BE TRANSPORTED TO A FEDERAL PRISON.