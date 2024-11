DONALD TRUMP HAS APPOINTED NORTH DAKOTA GOVERNOR DOUG BURGUM TO SERVE AS THE SECRETARY OF THE INTERIOR AND AS CHAIRMAN OF THE NEWLY FORMED NATIONAL ENERGY COUNCIL.

TRUMP SAYS THAT CVOUNCIL WILL CONSIST OF ALL DEPARTMENTS AND AGENCIES INVOLVED IN THE PERMITTING, PRODUCTION, GENERATION, DISTRIBUTION, REGULATION, TRANSPORTATION, OF ALL FORMS OF AMERICAN ENERGY.

TRUMP SAYS THAT AS CHAIRMAN OF THE NATIONAL ENERGY COUNCIL, BURGUM WILL ALSO HAVE A SEAT ON THE NATIONAL SECURITY COUNCIL.