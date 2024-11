THE GROUP THAT RUNS THE ONLINE INVESTIGATION WEBSITE FIND-JODI-DOT-COM, DEDICATED TO MASON CITY T-V ANCHOR JODI HUISENTRUIT, WHO VANISHED IN 1996, SAYS THEY’VE CONFIRMED NO HUMAN REMAINS WERE FOUND IN A RECENT SEARCH IN MINNESOTA THAT WAS CONNECTED TO THE CASE.

BOB FISHER REPORTS:

JODI H OC…SOQ. :29