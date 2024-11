LOCAL VETERANS & FAMILIES “VET TOGETHER” AT SPECIAL EVENT

MANY SIOUXLAND ORGANIZATIONS AND BUSINESSES SUPPORTING LOCAL MILITARY VETERANS JOINED TOGETHER THIS WEEK FOR THE 4TH ANNUAL VET TOGETHER EVENT.

ELKS LODGE #112 IN SIOUX CITY HOSTED THE THURSDAY EVENT THAT OVER 200 VETERANS AND THEIR FAMILIES ATTENDED.

THEY RECEIVED A FREE MEAL FROM BIG PAPA’S GRUB ON THE RUN AND THE NORTHWEST IOWA AMERICAN LEGION RIDERS OF LE MARS.

THE VETERANS WERE ALSO GIVEN A CHALLENGE COIN AND SHARED STORIES AND MADE NEW FRIENDS AND CONNECTIONS.

THE VET TOGETHER EVENT WAS PUT ON BY THE SIOUXLAND WARRIOR COALITION AND POWELL BROADCASTING WITH THE HELP OF MANY OTHER LOCAL BUSINESSES AND ORGANIZATIONS.