IOWA D-O-T TO HOLD SIOUX CENTER HWY 75 MEETING

THE IOWA D-O-T WANTS SIOUX CENTER & SIOUX COUNTY RESIDENTS TO VOICE THEIR OPINION ABOUT PROPOSED IMPROVEMENTS ON U.S. HIGHWAY 75 FROM 12TH STREET NORTHEAST IN SIOUX CENTER TO U.S. HIGHWAY 18.

THE PROJECT INCLUDES PAVEMENT REPLACEMENT, 12TH STREET INTERSECTION IMPROVEMENTS, ADDING A MEDIAN AND TURN LANES FROM 12TH STREET TO 20TH STREET AND ADDING TURNING LANES AT BOTH JUNCTIONS OF B-30.

DURING THE RECONSTRUCTION OF U.S. 75, TRAFFIC WILL BE DETOURED.

CONSTRUCTION IS EXPECTED TO START SPRING OF 2027.

A MEETING WILL BE HELD NEXT TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 19TH, BETWEEN 4 AND 6:30 P.M. AT THE SIOUX CENTER PUBLIC LIBRARY LOCATED AT 102 SOUTH MAIN AVENUE.

THERE WILL BE NO FORMAL PRESENTATION AT THE MEETING.