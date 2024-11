ERNST PRESENTS BUSINESS AWARD TO BROWNS CENTURY THEATER

U.S. SENATOR JONI ERNST WAS IN LE MARS FRIDAY, PRESENTING ONE OF HER SMALL BUSINESS OF THE WEEK AWARDS TO BROWNS CENTURY THEATER AND GIFT SHOP.

ERNST DESCRIBED THE CRITERIA FOR HER SMALL BUSINESS AWARD:

ERNST IS LOOKING FORWARD TO THE NEXT CONGRESS.

NOW THAT REPUBLICANS HAVE MAJORITY CONTROL, SHE WILL CHAIR THE SMALL BUSINESS COMMITTEE:

ERNST SAYS SHE WANTS TO HEAR FROM IOWA BUSINESSES ABOUT WHAT CONCERNS OR NEEDS THEY HAVE:

SENATOR ERNST ALSO HAD NORTHWEST IOWA STOPS FRIDAY IN SHELDON, STORM LAKE AND EMMETSBURG.