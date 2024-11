THE SIOUX CITY ART CENTER HAS ANNOUNCED TWO MAJOR CHANGES COMING TO ARTSPLASH NEXT YEAR.

DEVLOPMENT COORDINATOR SUMMER AMMOND SAYS AFTER 30 YEARS, ARTSPLASH WILL NO LONGER TAKE PLACE ON LABOR DAY WEEKEND, BUT IN MID-SEPTEMBER INSTEAD:

ARTSPLASH5 OC……STILL DOWNTOWN. :20

THE OTHER CHANGE INVOLVES STAYING OPEN LATER ON SATURDAYS, UNTIL 9.P.M.:

ARTSPLASH6 OC……..IN THE EVENING. :19

THE 31ST ARTSPLASH WILL RUN FROM 11:00 AM TO 9:00 PM SATURDAY, AND 11:00 AM TO 4:00 PM ON SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 13TH AND 14TH AT THE DOWNTOWN ART CENTER.

AMMOND SAYS MORE DETAILS WILL BE ANNOUNCED IN THE MONTHS AHEAD.

KSCJ file photo