CONCERNS EXPRESSED OVER CITY SCHOOL SUPERINTENDENT SEARCH PROCESS

TWO PRIVATE CITIZENS HAVE TAKEN THE SIOUX CITY SCHOOL BOARD TO TASK OVER THE PROCESS TO HIRE A NEW SCHOOL SUPERINTENDENT TO REPLACE THE RETIRING DR. ROD EARLEYWINE NEXT YEAR, WITH ONE CALLING FOR BOARD MEMBER DAN GREENWELL’S RESIGNATION.

KRISTIE MCMANAMY SPOKE DURING MONDAY’S CITIZEN INPUT PORTION OF THE SCHOOL BOARD MEETING, SAYING SHE WAS CONCERNED ABOUT BOTH THE SEARCH PROCESS AND CERTAIN BOARD MEMBER CONDUCT OVER PUBLIC SESSIONS HELD BY G.R. RECRUITING IN MID OCTOBER AT CITY HIGH SCHOOLS:

MCMANAMY REFERENCED CITIZEN CONCERNS IN AN OCTOBER 29TH SURVEY REPORT FROM THE RECRUITING FIRM:

SHE SAYS MANY PEOPLE, INCLUDING SEVERAL TEACHERS, HAVE EXPRESSED THAT CURRENT ASSOCIATE SUPERINTENDENT ANGELA BEMUS WILL LIKELY BE APPOINTED BY THE BOARD TO REPLACE EARLEYWINE, AND THAT THE SEARCH PROCESS IS A WASTE OF TAXPAYER DOLLARS.

MCMANAMY THEN ACCUSED CURRENT BOARD MEMBER AND FORMER BOARD PRESIDENT DAN GREENWELL OF MANIPULATIVE ACTIONS IN THE CURRENT AND PREVIOUS SEARCH THAT ENDED WITH EARLEYWINE BEING HIRED.

GREENWELL QUICKLY RESPONDED TO HER REQUEST:

HEATH WEBER, A FORMER EAST HIGH TEACHER WHO NOW WORKS FOR MORNINGSIDE UNIVERSITY, ALSO EXPRESSED CONCERNS:

GREENWELL TOLD KSCJ NEWS MORE PEOPLE THAN NOT EXPRESSED POSITIVE COMMENTS ABOUT DISTRICT OPERATIONS IN THE SURVEY:

THE SEARCH FOR A REPLACEMENT FOR DR. EARLEYWINE’S EVENTUAL SUCCESSOR IS CONTINUING.