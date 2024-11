AUTHORITIES INVESTIGATE FATAL STANTON COUNTY SHOOTING

AUTHORITIES IN STANTON COUNTY NEBRASKA ARE INVESTIGATING A FATAL SHOOTING THAT OCCURRED WEDNESDAY.

THE COUNTY SHERIFF SAYS DEPUTIES RESPONDED AROUND 2:15 P.M. TO A CALL OF A SHOOTING AT A FARM HOUSE ON 840TH ROAD ABOUT FIVE MILES NORTHEAST OF STANTON.

THEY FOUND A MALE VICTIM OUTSIDE OF THE HOUSE DECEASED FROM AN APPARENT GUNSHOT WOUND.

NO FIREARM WAS LOCATED NEAR THE BODY AND UPON CLEARING THE RESIDENCE A HANDGUN WAS LOCATED INSIDE THE HOME.

THE SHERIFF’S OFFICE IS CONTINUING TO INVESTIGATE THE MANNER OF DEATH AND A FORENSIC POST-MORTEM IS BEING SCHEDULED IN OMAHA.

SEVERAL PERSONS HAVE BEEN INTERVIEWED REGARDING THE SHOOTING AND AUTHORITIES BELIEVE THERE IS NO THREAT TO THE PUBLIC AT THIS TIME.