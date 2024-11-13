Wegher Headlines IHSSA 2024 Hall of Fame Class

CHANSE CREEKMUR, Marshalltown – Quarterback behind record-breaking offense that led Bobcats to Class 4A championship game in 2009. Two-year letterwinner who threw for 3,589 yards, 256 completions, 35 touchdowns as a senior, winning all-state and CIML player of the year honors. Marshalltown’s all-time leading scorer in basketball (20.7 points, 7.2 rebounds, 3.1 assists per game in career) who attended Arizona State and played basketball (2010-12), then Iowa State and football (2012-14).

JEFF CRISWELL, Lynnville-Sully – Searsboro native was a standout quarterback for the Hawks and a two-time all-conference player before graduating in 1982, and transforming into a 146-game starter in the NFL at offensive tackle. After playing four sports for Lynnville-Sully, he attended Graceland, moving from tight end to offensive line, became Graceland and NAIA Hall of Fame selection. Signed by Indianapolis in 1987, played for Colts, Jets, Chiefs through 1998.

JON MCLAUGHLIN, Sigourney/Keota – All-state running back for semifinal and title teams (2004-05) who logged 4,878 rushing yards and 77 touchdowns in varsity career. Three-time state qualifier and two-time medal winner in wrestling. Attended Iowa Central before joining U.S. Army, serving as special forces with tours in Afghanistan – including a 2016 incident with an improvised explosive device causing life-threatening injuries – and Iraq. McLaughlin medically retired in 2021 as Sergeant First Class and has received the Bronze Star, Purple Heart, and numerous other medals for his service.

ROGER “RJ” MEYER, Central Lyon/George-Little Rock – Star fullback and linebacker for 1996 runner-up who rushed for 3,187 yards and 35 touchdowns, and recorded 272 tackles in three-year varsity career. Senior playoff run as 3A player of the year included nine rushing touchdowns and 40 solo tackles in first three rounds. Played linebacker at Iowa for Hayden Fry and Kirk Ferentz, recording 229 career tackles and part of senior leadership team in 2001.

LUKE VANDER SANDEN, West Lyon – Two-time all-state lineman who starred for West Lyon on both offense and defense on the 1998 and 1999 championship teams. Lost one game in last two seasons and went 32-2 as a varsity player, cited by Jay Roozeboom as best lineman of his coaching career. Became a three-year letterwinner on Iowa State’s offensive line, winning two bowl games and earning ISU Scholar-Athlete Award.

BRANDON WEGHER, Bishop Heelan, Sioux City – Three-time all-state running back who led the Crusaders to 2008 title in Class 3A and rushed for 6,825 yards and 105 touchdowns in varsity career. Rushed for state record 3,238 yards in senior season, also kicking and playing defense. Went on to play at Iowa and Morningside, setting Hawkeye freshman rushing record before becoming Morningside’s all-time leading rusher.