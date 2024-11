MEDICARE OPEN ENROLLMENT UNDERWAY

THE OPEN ENROLLMENT PERIOD IS NOW UNDERWAY FOR PEOPLE WHO GET THEIR HEALTH INSURANCE THROUGH HEALTHCARE.GOV.

SHANNON HILLS, THE CENTERS FOR MEDICARE AND MEDICAID SERVICES REGIONAL ADMINISTRATOR, SAYS IT IS IMPORTANT THAT YOU TAKE ACTION.

HILLS SAYS THERE ARE SOME CHANGES FOR THIS YEAR.

SHE SAYS THE HEALTHCARE.GOV WEBSITE HAS ALSO BEEN STREAMLINED AND UPDATED TO MAKE THE PROCESS EASIER.

HILLS SAYS THE HEALTHCARE PLANS OFFER A VARIETY OF THINGS FROM PRESCRIPTION DRUGS, TO EMERGENCY CARE AND MORE.

HILL SAYS THERE IS ALSO INFORMATION ON HOW TO EVALUATE THE VARIOUS PLANS.

THEY CAN ALSO CALL THE HEALTHCARE.GOV CALL CENTER AT 1-800-318-2596.

THAT CALL CENTER IS OPEN 24 HOURS A DAY, SEVEN DAYS A WEEK.

YOU NEED TO SIGN UP BY DECEMBER 15TH TO ENSURE THAT YOUR COVERAGE WILL BEGIN BY JANUARY 1ST.

