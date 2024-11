IA DEPT OF EDUCATION RELEASES SCHOOL RATINGS

THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION HAS RELEASED ITS ANNUAL RANKING OF SCHOOLS, WITH SOME SIOUX CITY SCHOOLS RANKING WELL, AND OTHERS NEEDING IMPROVEMENT.

JAY PENNINGTON, THE STATE EDUCATION’S INFORMATION BUREAU CHIEF, SAYS IT’S THE FIRST TIME THE SCHOOL PERFORMANCE PROFILES USED AN UPDATED STATE PLAN FOR SCHOOL ACCOUNTABILITY AND SUPPORT.

ALL OF SIOUX CITY’S PUBLIC SCHOOLS MET COMPREHENSIVE STATUS, BUT ONLY 6 MET TARGETED STATUS.

OF THOSE SCHOOLS, NODLAND, PERRY CREEK AND SUNNY SIDE ELEMENTARIES OVERALL RATING WAS COMMENDABLE, WITH HUNT, LEEDS AND RIVERSIDE ELEMENTARIES RATED ACCEPTABLE.

EAST HIGH, EAST AND WEST MIDDLE, AND BRYANT, LOESS HILLS AND MORNINGSIDE ELEMENTARIES WERE SCORED AS NEEDING IMPROVEMENT.

WEST AND NORTH HIGH SCHOOLS, NORTH MIDDLE AND IRVING, LIBERTY, SPALDING PARK AND UNITY ELEMENTARIES WERE RATED AS PRIORITY SCHOOLS.

NO SIOUX CITY SCHOOLS WERE RANKED WITH THIRTY-FIVE OTHER SCHOOLS IN IOWA LISTED AS “IN NEED OF COMPREHENSIVE SUPPORT AND IMPROVEMENT,” THE LOWEST PERFORMANCE LEVEL.

PENNINGTON SAYS MORE THAN 93 PERCENT OF THE 351 SCHOOLS WITHIN IOWA WERE IDENTIFIED FOR HAVING STUDENTS WITH DISABILITIES UNDER PERFORMING.

IN SIOUX CITY, 14.1% OF ENROLLED PUBLIC SCHOOL STUDENTS HAVE A DISABILITY, 23.2% ARE ENGLISH LEARNERS AND 68.5% QUALIFY AS LOW INCOME STATUS.

OF THE 13,887 ENROLLED STUDENTS, 38.7% ARE HISPANIC, 38.5% ARE WHITE AND 9% ARE BLACK.

THE REMAINING HAVE A VARIETY OF OF OTHER ETHNIC BACKGROUNDS.