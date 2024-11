TRUMP PICKS NOEM TO LEAD HOMELAND SECURITY

SOUTH DAKOTA’S GOVERNOR WILL SOON BE CHANGING JOBS.

PRESIDENT-ELECT DONALD TRUMP HAS OFFICIALLY APPOINTED KRISTI NOEM TO BE THE SECRETARY OF THE DEPARTMENT OF HOMELAND SECURITY.

IN MAKING THE ANNOUNCEMENT, TRUMP SAYS NOEM HAS BEEN VERY STRONG ON BORDER SECURITY.

SHE WAS THE FIRST GOVERNOR TO SEND NATIONAL GUARD SOLDIERS TO HELP TEXAS FIGHT THE BIDEN BORDER CRISIS, AND THEY WERE SENT A TOTAL OF EIGHT TIMES.

HE SAYS NOEM WILL WORK CLOSELY WITH BORDER CZAR TOM HOMAN TO SECURE THE BORDER, AND WILL GUARANTEE THAT OUR AMERICAN HOMELAND IS SECURE.

GOVERNOR NOEM ISSUED A STATEMENT THAT SHE IS HONORED AND HUMBLED THAT TRUMP SELECTED HER, AND SHE LOOKS FORWARD TO WORKING WITH HOMAN TO MAKE AMERICA SAFE AGAIN.

NOEM WAS ELECTED AS SOUTH DAKOTA’S FIRST FEMALE GOVERNOR IN 2018, AND WAS RE-ELECTED IN 2022 WITH THE LARGEST VOTE TOTAL IN THE HISTORY OF SOUTH DAKOTA.

LT. GOVERNOR LARRY RHODEN WILL FINISH THE FINAL TWO YEARS OF NOEM’S CURRENT TERM AS SOUTH DAKOTA’S GOVERNOR THROUGH 2026.

KSCJ file photo