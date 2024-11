SPALDING PARK ELEMENTARY KIDS RECEIVE FREE SHOES & SOCKS

STUDENTS AT SIOUX CITY’S SPALDING PARK ELEMENTARY SCHOOL GOT AN EARLY HOLIDAY GIFT ON TUESDAY……A NEW PAIR OF SHOES AND SOCKS.

PASTOR JOHNNY HELTON OF RESTORATION CHURCH SAYS ITS THE THIRD YEAR THE CONGREGATION HAS HELD THE EVENT AT THE SCHOOL AS PART OF THE CHURCH’S ANNUAL GREAT SHOE GIVEAWAY:

SHOES4 OC…….ALL THE STUDENTS. :07

PASTOR HELTON SAYS HIS CONGREGATION HAS DONATED THOUSANDS OF NEW SHOES TO SPALDING PARK STUDENTS SINCE THEY STARTED THE EFFORT:

SHOES5 OC……. THIS OUTREACH. :12

HELTON SAYS MEMBERS OF HIS CONGREGATION HELP FIT THE SHOES ON EACH STUDENT, AND THEY ALREADY HAD THE RIGHT SIZE SHOES WAITING FOR THE KIDS:

SHOES6 OC……….ONES THEY NEED. :15

THE STUDENTS WERE BROUGHT INTO THE SCHOOL GYM TWO CLASSES AT A TIME TO RECEIVE THEIR NEW SHOES AND SOCKS.