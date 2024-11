NOEM LIKELY TO BE NAMED TO TRUMP CABINET

SOUTH DAKOTA GOVERNOR KRISTI NOEM IS REPORTEDLY PRESIDENT-ELECT TRUMP’S PICK FOR DEPARTMENT OF HOMELAND SECURITY SECRETARY.

CNN IS CITING TWO PEOPLE FAMILIAR WITH THE SELECTION.

NOEM WAS AT ONE TIME ON TRUMP’S SHORTLIST OF POTENTIAL VICE PRESIDENTIAL RUNNING MATES.

SHE HAD BEEN SCHEDULED TO SPEAK AT A BRIDGE NAMING DEDICATION CEREMONY ON VETERANS DAY IN HONOR OF THE FIRST SOUTH DAKOTAN KILLED IN THE VIETNAM WAR.

HER HUSBAND SPOKE IN HER PLACE.