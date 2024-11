NEBRASKA BOMB SQUAD DISPOSES OF WORLD WAR II ERA MUNITIONS

THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL BOMB SQUAD AND MEMBERS OF THE NEBRASKA AIR NATIONAL GUARD’S 155TH E-O-D UNIT RESPONDED TO A REPORT OF NUMEROUS WORLD WAR TWO ERA MUNITIONS THAT WERE FOUND AT A HOME IN BEATRICE LAST WEEK.

BEATRICE POLICE DISCOVERED THE MUNITIONS THURSDAY AFTER THE RESIDENT OF THE HOME PASSED AWAY.

THERE WERE APPROXIMATELY 40 MUNITIONS LOCATED INSIDE THE HOME.

AFTER CAREFUL EXAMINATION BY THE BOMB SQUAD AND E-O-D UNIT, ALL DEVICES WERE DETERMINED TO BE INERT.

SGT. CLAYTON DISHONG, COMMANDER OF THE PATROL’S BOMB SQUAD SAYS IF YOU EVER COME ACROSS ANY POTENTIAL EXPLOSIVE DEVICE WHEN CLEANING OUT A LOVED ONE’S HOME OR IN ANY OTHER CIRCUMSTANCE, CALL 9-1-1 IMMEDIATELY AND DO NOT MOVE THE ITEM.”