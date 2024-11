LOCAL NON-PROFITS RECEIVE “BIG GIVE” FUNDS

AROUND 100 LOCAL NON-PROFIT AGENCIES RECEIVED A CHECK FROM THE SIOUXLAND COMMUNITY FOUNDATION TUESDAY.

FOUNDATION EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR KATIE ROBERTS SAYS EACH AGENCY RECEIVED THEIR SHARE OF OVER 205-THOUSAND DOLLARS IN DONATIONS FROM THE ANNUAL SIOUXLAND BIG GIVE:

BIGGIVE1 OC…..AND HELPED OUT. :11

THE TOP TEN ORGANIZATIONS, BASED ON DOLLARS RAISED, RECEIVED SPECIAL RECOGNITION.

ONE OF THEM WAS THE FOOD BANK OF SIOUXLAND WITH ASSOCIATE DIRECTOR VALERIE PETERSEN, ACCEPTING THEIR AWARD:

BIGGIVE2 OC……….IN THE AREA. :28

RENE LAPIERRE ACCEPTED A CHECK ON BEHALF OF SIOUXLAND FREEDOM PARK TO HELP FUND SOME FUTURE ADDITIONS TO THE DISPLAYS AT THE MILITARY MEMORIAL AND MUSEUM:

BIGGIVE3 OC……….CONTINUE TO GROW. ;26

THE PRESENTATION TOOK PLACE AS PART OF THE NATIONWIDE OBSERVANCE OF COMMUNITY FOUNDATIONS WEEK.