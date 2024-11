LAUNCH WEEK SUPPORTS NEW LOCAL BUSINESS EFFORTS

A WEEK OF INNOVATION AND ENTREPRENEURSHIP EVENTS BEGINS THIS FRIDAY IN THE SIOUX CITY REGION AS PART IOWA’S WEST COAST INITIATIVE ANNUAL LAUNCH WEEK.

SPOKESPERSON KARINA PEDROZA SAYS THE FIRST EVENT TAKES PLACE IN SLOAN ON NOVEMBER 15TH:

AN INTERACTIVE WORKSHOP WILL BE HELD NEXT TUESDAY:

BRING YOUR LAPTOP OR IPAD TO THAT EVENT.

THERE’S A BIZ BREW SOCIAL EVENT ON NOVEMBER 20TH IN LE MARS FROM 4:30-6:30 P.M. AT “WISE I” BREWING COMPANY:

ANOTHER WORKSHOP WILL BE HELD OVER THE NOON HOUR ON THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 21ST, AT DESIGN WEST WHEN ATTORNEYS FROM CRARY HUFF WILL GUIDE YOU THROUGH FORMATION OF AN ENTITY, BASIC REQUIREMENTS OF THE LAW, AND NEW BUSINESS COMPLIANCE.

THE CULMINATION EVENT OF LAUNCH WEEK IS LATER THAT EVENING BACK IN LE MARS AT THE WELLS VISITOR CENTER & ICE CREAM PARLOR WHERE FOUR FINALISTS HAVE BEEN SELECTED TO PRESENT THEIR BUSINESS IDEA TO JUDGES IN A PITCH EVENT FOR A CHANCE TO WIN THOUSANDS IN CASH TO HELP FUND THEIR IDEA:

TO VIEW ADDITIONAL DETAILS FOR EACH EVENT, VISIT

https://iawestcoast.com/launch-week-2024