IA ATTORNEY GENERAL TO PROSECUTE MAN CHARGED WITH VOTER FRAUD

IOWA ATTORNEY GENERAL BRENNA BIRD HAS ANNOUNCED THAT HER OFFICE WILL LEAD THE PROSECUTION AGAINST A NON-U.S. CITIZEN, LEGALLY RESIDING IN THE UNITED STATES, WHO WAS ARRESTED IN PALO ALTO COUNTY FOR ALLEGED VOTER FRAUD.

35-YEAR-OLD IRVING OMAR AHUMADA GERONIMO, A 35-YEAR-OLD MAN FROM GRAETTINGER, WAS ARRESTED FOR TWO COUNTS OF ELECTION MISCONDUCT.

HE WAS CHARGED FOR ILLEGALLY REGISTERING TO VOTE AND VOTING ON NOVEMBER 2, 2021, IN A GRAETTINGER CITY COUNCIL AND SCHOOL BOARD ELECTION.

THE IOWA ATTORNEY GENERAL’S OFFICE HAS EXCLUSIVE JURISDICTION TO PROSECUTE ELECTION CRIMES.

THE IOWA ATTORNEY GENERAL’S OFFICE WILL PROSECUTE THE CASE IN PALO ALTO COUNTY.