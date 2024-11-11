UNI Football head coach Mark Farley to retire at conclusion of 2024 season

CEDAR FALLS – University of Northern Iowa football coach Mark Farley announced on Sunday his intention to retire at the conclusion of the 2024 season. Farley will continue to coach the Panthers for the remainder of the season with his final contest coming in the season finale vs. Indiana State on November 23 in the UNI-Dome.

The winningest football coach in UNI and Missouri Valley Football Conference history with 182 victories, Farley’s legacy includes seven MVFC Championships, two MVFC Coach of the Year awards and recognition as the 2007 FCS National Coach of the Year. He also guided the Panthers to an appearance in the 2005 FCS National Championship Game. He has compiled a 182-111 overall record in 24 seasons as UNI’s head coach, including a 116-65 mark in MVFC play. Farley’s record at UNI includes four wins over FBS programs, including three victories over Iowa State.

“It has been a great honor to be part of the Panther family for over 40 years,” Farley said. “For me, UNI Football has always been about setting a standard that goes beyond the game. It has been about a legacy of resilience, pride, hard work and excellence. Watching our players grow into leaders and champions on and off the field and carry that standard with them beyond the football field has been the greatest reward of my career.

“I’m grateful for every player, coach and supporter who has shared in this journey,” Farley continued. “Together we have built a program that strengthens character and challenges players to go beyond what they thought possible. UNI Football has been more than a team to me; it has been a family. Personally, our family has been blessed with the friendships of so many wonderful people in the community that we are forever thankful for.”

UNI Director of Athletics Megan Franklin indicated that a national search will commence to fill the head coaching position for the Panthers. Neither Franklin nor the university will comment on the search process until a successor to Farley has agreed to terms.

“We sincerely appreciate all of the contributions that Coach Farley has made to our university and our community during his 24 seasons leading our football program,” Franklin said. “Even more importantly, Panthers everywhere recognize the positive impact Coach Farley has had on UNI Football. Coach Farley’s legacy is truly reflected in the achievements of the many young men he and his staffs have coached over the years.

“Coach Farley has a heart for the university,” Franklin said of Farley, a 2012 UNI Athletics Hall of Fame inductee. “The success for Coach is not his own record but what the success of the teams has meant to the greater university and community pride. He will continue to be a valued member of the Panther family in his retirement years.”

“Mark Farley’s tremendous legacy at UNI has been built on hard work and tenacity, characteristics that define him and his teams,” UNI President Mark Nook said. “When we first met, he told me how much the opportunities that he was given as a student, athlete and coach meant to him. He has worked throughout his career to enhance the reputation of UNI and Panther Athletics through his work and his players. We celebrate Mark’s contributions and wish him and his family the very best in his retirement.”

During Farley’s tenure, UNI players were named AP All-America selections 83 times, in addition to 10 Academic All-America honorees. He guided the Panthers to a spot in the final FCS Top 25 rankings on 16 different occasions, while leading UNI to 29 wins over FCS Top 10 opponents. In the process, Farley coached the Panthers to 17 FCS Playoff wins and sent 41 players to the National Football League.

The Waukon, Iowa native joined the Panthers as a walk-on linebacker in 1982 and would redshirt before lettering from 1983-86. He led the team in tackles in his final three seasons and was the 1985 MVFC Co-Defensive Player of the Year before embarking on his coaching career as a graduate assistant under Darrell Mudra in 1987, then working under Earle Bruce in that same capacity in 1988. He was promoted to linebackers coach under Terry Allen in 1989, beginning the program’s rise to national prominence. After spending four years with Allen at the University of Kansas, Farley returned to Cedar Falls as head coach in 2001.