SOUTH DAKOTA REPUBLICANS ARE ADDING TO THEIR SUPER MAJORITY IN PIERRE AS THE PAGE TURNS ON THE 2024 GENERAL ELECTION.

IN THE HOUSE, REPUBLICANS FLIPPED THE SEAT HELD BY SIOUX FALLS DEMOCRAT KAMERON NELSON.

THEY NOW HOLD A 64-TO-SIX MAJORITY.

IN THE SENATE, THE REPUBLICAN PARTY FLIPPED THE SEAT HELD BY LONG-TIME DEMOCRAT SHAWN BORDEAUX OF MISSION FOR A 32-TO-THREE ADVANTAGE.

THE 2025 STATE LEGISLATURE WILL ALSO HAVE A RECORD 38 FEMALE LAWMAKERS.

File photo