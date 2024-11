REYNOLDS TALKS TAX CUTS & AGENCY CONSOLIDATION

IOWA GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS HAS NOT ANNOUNCED WHETHER SHE INTENDS TO SEEK REELECTION IN 2026, BUT SHE HAS GIVEN SOME HINTS ABOUT HER POLICY AGENDA IN THE UPCOMING 2025 LEGISLATIVE YEAR.

REYNOLDS HELD A CAMPAIGN FUNDRAISER LAST MONTH AND TALKED ABOUT HER RECORD SO FAR.

TWO YEARS AGO, AT A REPUBLICAN GOVERNORS ASSOCIATION FORUM, REYNOLDS SAID HER GOAL WAS TO ELIMINATE THE STATE INCOME TAX BY THE END OF HER CURRENT TERM, WHICH ENDS IN EARLY 2027.

SHE SPOKE ABOUT THAT GOAL AT THE WESTSIDE CONSERVATIVE CLUB ON OCTOBER 30TH:

THE LATEST REPORT ON STATE TAX REVENUE INDICATES THE STATE WILL TAKE IN A BILLION DOLLARS LESS IN INCOME TAXES OVER A 24 MONTH PERIOD DUE TO THE TAX CUTS REYNOLDS HAS SIGNED.

REYNOLDS SIGNED A LAW IN 2023 THAT HAS CONSOLIDATED STATE AGENCIES AND SAYS THERE’S MORE TO COME.

DEMOCRATS IN THE IOWA LEGISLATURE SAY TAX CUTS REYNOLDS HAS ALREADY SIGNED WILL LEAD TO CUTS IN STATE SERVICES AND SPECULATE THAT A REDUCTION IN STATE SUPPORT OF PUBLIC SCHOOLS IS AHEAD WHEN THE NEXT ROUND OF INCOME TAX CUTS TAKE EFFECT.

REYNOLDS ADDRESSED THAT CRITICISM:

REYNOLDS SAYS THE STATE HAS ENOUGH MONEY AS A CUSHION IN CASE THERE IS A DOWNTURN IN THE ECONOMY — AND A MORE DRAMATIC DECLINE IN STATE TAX COLLECTIONS.

THERE’S A BILLION DOLLARS IN THE STATE’S CASH RESERVE FUND PLUS A TWO-AND-A-HALF BILLION DOLLAR BUDGET SURPLUS.

THERE’S ALSO THREE-POINT-75 BILLION DOLLARS IN THE STATE’S TAXPAYER TRUST FUND.

RADIO IOWA/file photo