PUBLIC SURVEY LAUNCHED ON SOUTH LAKEPORT CORRIDOR

SIMPCO AND THE CITY OF SIOUX CITY ARE WORKING TOGETHER ON A STUDY OF THE SOUTH LAKEPORT STREET CORRIDOR IN MORNINGSIDE.

CITY SPOKESPERSON ANNE WESTRA SAYS THE OBJECTIVE IS TO IDENTIFY METHODS TO REDUCE CONGESTION AND ENHANCE MOBILITY AND SAFETY ALONG SECTIONS OF SOUTH LAKEPORT STREET AND SERGEANT ROAD:

LAKEPORT1 OC….RUN INTERSECTIONS. :14

THERE’S A LOT OF TRAFFIC THROUGH THE CORRIDOR ON A DAILY BASIS, AND THE PUBLIC MAY TAKE AN ONLINE SURVEY TO PINPOINT CURRENT TRANSPORTATION CHALLENGES THEY EXPERIENCE ALONG THE CORRIDOR:

LAKEPORT2 OC………TRAVEL EXPERIENCE. :09

THE SOUTH LAKEPORT STREET AND SERGEANT ROAD CORRIDOR PROVIDES ACCESS TO WORK, SCHOOLS, SHOPPING CENTERS, AND HOMES.

A LINK TO THE SURVEY IS AVAILABLE HERE:

http://bit.ly/southlakeport

THE SURVEY WILL REMAIN OPEN THROUGH TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 26TH

Photo from survey