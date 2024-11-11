ERIKA ENGELHAUPT – GO TO HELL: A Traveler’s Guide to Earth’s Most Otherworldly Destinations

Author: Erika Engelhaput

Book: GO TO HELL: A Traveler’s Guide to Earth’s Most Otherworldly Destinations

Publishing: National Geographic (August 13, 2024)

Synopsis (from the Publisher):

You can go to hell and back with the help of this one-of-a-kind illustrated travel guide to real-life underworld destinations around the globe. Full of intrigue, lore, and plenty of brimstone and fire, each of the 54 destinations—from Antarctica’s Blood Falls to a tropical hell on Grand Cayman island—will be worth adding to your devilish bucket list.

The world over, humans have been fascinated by hell in some form or another for thousands of years and across cultures. Now, with this illustrated collection, you can add hell to your travel bucket list with more than 50 one-of-a-kind underworld destinations, from ghost towns where Halloween is always in season, to ancient caves long viewed as entrances to Hades, to volcanoes that brim with fire and legend.

Don’t be scared: along with the fascinating history of each location, star author Erika Engelhaupt also offers practical tips to make the most of your visit to the underbelly of the world. These hellish destinations include:

Ireland’s “Hell Caves,” where Halloween was born

The Gates of Hell crater in Turkmenistan, burning for more than 50 years

Hell, Michigan, where you can serve as the mayor of Hell for a day

Turkey’s Pluto’s Gate, an ancient Greco-Roman temple guarding a toxic cave

China’s Fengdu City of Ghosts, where tourists pre-game the afterlife in a town devoted to the underworld

The Maya Cenotes throughout the Yucatan Peninsula, long considered portals to hell

And so many more!

Ever wish you could send a postcard from hell? Now you can.