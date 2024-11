VETERANS DAY ACTIVITIES SCHEDULED IN SIOUXLAND

MONDAY IS VETERANS DAY, WHERE WE HONOR THE MEN AND WOMEN WHO SERVE OR HAVE SERVED OUR COUNTRY AND HAVE MADE GREAT SACRIFICES IN DOING SO.

VARIOUS EVENTS TO HONOR OUR VETERANS WILL TAKE PLACE IN OUR REGION AT 11 A.M. ON THE 11TH DAY OF THE 11TH MONTH.

THAT INCLUDES SIOUXLAND FREEDOM PARK IN SOUTH SIOUX CITY WHERE THE COLORS WILL BE PRESENTED WITH A 21-GUN SALUTE AND THE PLAYING OF TAPS.

IN SIOUX CITY, CADETS WITH THE AIR FORCE JUNIOR RESERVE OFFICER TRAINING CORPS WILL HONOR LOCAL VETERANS AT THE FLOYD MONUMENT.

THE CADETS WILL PERFORM A COLOR GUARD, LAY A WREATH, AND CONDUCT A FLAG FOLDING CEREMONY HONORING THE 19 LOCAL VETERANS WHO HAVE DIED OVER THE LAST YEAR.

IN ADDITION, THE CADETS WILL PERFORM A 12-HOUR VIGIL AT THE FLOYD MONUMENT, SIMILAR TO THE VIGIL AT THE TOMB OF THE UNKNOWN SOLDIER IN WASHINGTON, D.C.

THE VIGIL BEGINS AT 5 AM AND ENDS AT 5 PM.

THERE WILL ALSO BE A CEREMONY HONORING VETERANS HELD AT THE WOODBURY COUNTY COURTHOUSE AT 11 A.M.

Photo by Siouxland Freedom Park