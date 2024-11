SIOUX CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT ARE ASKING FOR THE PUBLIC’S HELP IN LOCATING A MISSING BUSINESSMAN.

50-YEAR-OLD JOSHUA ELDRIDGE WAS REPORTED MISSING IN THE SIOUX CITY AREA ON NOVEMBER 3RD.

ELDRIDGE IS A 50-YEAR-OLD WHITE MALE WHO IS 5’9″ TALL, AND WEIGHS 175 POUNDS.

IF ANYONE HAS INFORMATION ON THE WHEREABOUTS OF JOSHUA ELDRIDGE PLEASE CONTACT THE SIOUX CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT AT 258-TIPS OR CALL 279-6379.