FIRE DAMAGES FORMER CITY SCHOOL & THEATER BLDG

THE OLD WEBSTER ELEMENTARY SCHOOL WHICH LATER BECAME THE HOME OF LAMB THEATER PRODUCTIONS SUSTAINED DAMAGE IN A FIRE EARLY SUNDAY MORNING.

THE BUILDING AT 417 MARKET STREET, JUST WEST OF THE DOWNTOWN AREA HAS BEEN DESERTED FOR SEVERAL MONTHS SINCE THE STRUCTURE FELL INTO DISREPAIR AND LAMB MOVED ITS OPERATION TO MORNINGSIDE UNIVERSITY.

AUTHORITIES SAY THERE WAS SIGNIFICANT DAMAGE TO THE SECOND FLOOR AND SOME DAMAGE TO THE GROUND FLOOR OF THE OLD SCHOOL BUILDING.

NO INJURIES WERE REPORTED AND THE CAUSE OF THE FIRE REMAINS UNDER INVESTIGATION.