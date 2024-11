HY-VEE & CUSTOMERS CONTRIBUTE TO HURRICANE RELIEF EFFORT

HY-VEE’S CHAIRMAN AND C-E-O JEREMY GOSCH PRESENTED THE AMERICAN RED CROSS WITH A CHECK FOR $341,307 TO SUPPORT RELIEF EFFORTS FROM RECENT HURRICANES THAT HAVE HIT THE UNITED STATES.

THE DONATION INCLUDES A $100,000 CORPORATE MATCH TO THE MORE THAN $241,307.48 RAISED FROM CUSTOMERS AT CHECKOUT DURING A TWO-WEEK REGISTER ROUND UP CAMPAIGN.

HY-VEE HELD AN IN-STORE REGISTER ROUND UP CAMPAIGN IN OCTOBER AT ALL HY-VEE GROCERY STORES WHERE CUSTOMERS COULD ROUND UP THEIR PURCHASES TO THE NEAREST DOLLAR DURING CHECKOUT AT THE STORE TO HELP INDIVIDUALS AND FAMILIES IMPACTED BY THE HURRICANES.

HY-VEE ALSO DEPLOYED ITS DISASTER RELIEF FLEET AFTER HURRICANE HELENE TO IMPACTED AREAS.

A LARGE FLATBED GENERATOR AND TRAILERS FILLED WITH SUPPLIES AND BOTTLED WATER WERE SENT TO SUPPORT PARTNERS HANDLING RELIEF OPERATIONS.

SEVERAL HY-VEE TRAILERS STILL REMAIN IN DISASTER-IMPACTED AREAS TO SUPPORT OPERATION BBQ RELIEF AS THE ORGANIZATION CONTINUES TO SERVE MEALS TO THOSE HANDLING RESPONSE EFFORTS.

