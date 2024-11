UNTREATED WASTEWATER FLOWS INTO MISSOURI RIVER

UNTREATED WASTEWATER WAS DISCHARGED INTO THE BACON CREEK CHANNEL OF SIOUX CITY WEDNESDAY DUE TO EQUIPMENT FAILURE AT THE FLOYD LIFT STATION.

THE IOWA D-N-R WAS NOTIFIED BY THE CITY OF SIOUX CITY AND SAY IT HAPPENED AROUND 10:15 A.M. WITH AN ESTIMATE OF NEARLY TWO MILLION GALLONS OF UNTREATED WASTEWATER FLOWING DOWN THE CHANNEL.

AN UNKNOWN AMOUNT OF THE WASTEWATER REACHED THE MISSOURI RIVER.

OFFICIALS SAY BACON CREEK CHANNEL WAS DRY PRIOR TO THE INCIDENT.

THE DISCHARGE WAS STOPPED DURING THE AFTETRNOON AND THE LIFT STATION IS AGAIN OPERATIONAL.

NO DEAD FISH HAVE BEEN OBSERVED AT THIS TIME, AND BACON CREEK CHANNEL IS NOW DRY.

ANY DOWNSTREAM RECREATIONAL USERS SHOULD TAKE CAUTION AND STAY OUT OF THE RIVER AT THIS TIME.