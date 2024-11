SUMMIT CARBON TO TRY AGAIN FOR SOUTH DAKOTA PERMIT

IOWANS WHO OPPOSE A CARBON PIPELINE THAT WOULD COLLECT CARBON FROM MIDWEST ETHANOL PLANTS ARE CHEERING A DEVELOPMENT IN SOUTH DAKOTA.

SOUTH DAKOTA VOTERS REJECTED A PROPOSAL THAT WOULD HAVE MADE IT HARDER FOR SOUTH DAKOTA COUNTIES TO REGULATE THE LOCATION OF CARBON PIPELINES.

SOUTH DAKOTA FARMER ED FISCHBACH SAYS THE RESULTS WERE GRATIFYING.

SUMMIT CARBON SOLUTIONS WANTS TO BUILD A PIPELINE ACROSS IOWA AND FOUR OTHER STATES TO PUMP CARBON EMISSIONS FROM ETHANOL PLANTS IN THE REGION INTO UNDERGROUND STORAGE IN NORTH DAKOTA.

THE IOWA UTILITIES COMMISSION HAS AWARDED A PERMIT TO SUMMIT SO IT CAN SEIZE PROPERTY FROM UNWILLING LAND OWNERS AND BUILD THE PIPELINE, BUT CONSTRUCTION CANNOT START UNTIL SUMMIT GETS REGULATORS’ APPROVAL IN THE DAKOTAS.

BRIAN JORDE IS AN ATTORNEY REPRESENTING LANDOWNERS IN SOUTH DAKOTA AND IOWA WHO HAVE REFUSED TO SIGN CONTRACTS TO ALLOW THE PIPELINE ON THEIR PROPERTY.

SUMMIT CARBON SOLUTIONS WILL APPLY FOR A PERMIT IN SOUTH DAKOTA ON NOVEMBER 19TH.

IN A WRITTEN STATEMENT, THE COMPANY SAID ITS FOCUS CONTINUES TO BE ON WORKING WITH LANDOWNERS AND ENSURING THE LONG-TERM VIABILITY OF ETHANOL AND AGRICULTURE IN THE STATE.

RADIO IOWA