THE DRINKING WATER NOTICE ISSUED BY THE VILLAGE OF PENDER AND THE PAPIO N-R-D FOR CUSTOMERS OF THE THURSTON RURAL WATER SYSTEM HAS BEEN LIFTED.

THE NEBRASKA DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENT AND ENERGY CONFIRMS TESTING FOR THE AMOUNT NITRATES IN THE DRINKING WATER IS BELOW THE REGULATORY STANDARD AND THE WATER IS SAFE FOR ALL CUSTOMERS TO DRINK.