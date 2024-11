NEW SIOUX CITY ROUNDABOUT OPENS TO TRAFFIC

THE NEW ONE-LANE ROUNDABOUT, LOCATED AT OLD LAKEPORT ROAD, ELK CREEK ROAD, CHRISTY ROAD, AND SOUTHERN HILLS DRIVE, WILL OPEN TO THE PUBLIC FRIDAY MORNING, NOVEMBER 8TH.

THE IOWA D-O-T ADVISES DRIVERS TO REMEMBER TO SLOW DOWN AND YIELD TO TRAFFIC FROM THE LEFT TRAVELING WITHIN THE ROUNDABOUT.

ALSO, OBSERVE ALL PEDESTRIAN CROSSINGS – THEY HAVE THE RIGHT OF WAY WHILE IN THE CROSSWALK

ENTER THE ROUNDABOUT WHEN THERE IS A SAFE GAP IN THE TRAFFIC FLOW AND TRAVEL COUNTER-CLOCKWISE WITHIN THE ROUNDABOUT.

ONCE YOU HAVE ENTERED THE ROUNDABOUT, DO NOT STOP, AS DRIVERS INSIDE THE ROUNDABOUT HAVE THE RIGHT-OF-WAY.

WHEN EXITING THE ROUNDABOUT, USE YOUR TURN SIGNAL.