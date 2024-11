GAVINS POINT DAM RELEASES TO BE SLOWLY REDUCED

WATER RELEASES FROM GAVINS POINT DAM WILL BE REDUCED IN LATE NOVEMBER AS FLOW SUPPORT TO NAVIGATION COMES TO AN END.

THE RELEASES ARE CURRENTLY 32,000 CUBIC FEET PER SECOND.

RELEASE REDUCTIONS TO THE WINTER RATE OF 12,000 CFS ARE SCHEDULED TO GRADUALLY BEGIN AROUND NOVEMBER 22ND.

RELEASES WILL BE REDUCED BY 3,000 CUBIC FEET PER SECOND EACH DAY UNTIL REACHING A RATE OF 15,000 CFS.

THE RATE OF REDUCTION WILL THEN SLOW TO 1,000 CFS EVERY FIVE DAYS UNTIL REACHING THE WINTER RELEASE RATE OF 12,000 CFS.

THE FLOW SUPPORT SEASON WILL END ON DECEMBER 1ST AT THE MOUTH OF THE MISSOURI RIVER.

FORT RANDALL RELEASES WILL BE STEPPED DOWN IN A SIMILAR MANNER, APPROXIMATELY ONE DAY PRIOR TO THE GAVINS POINT REDUCTIONS.

File photo by SD Civil Air Patrol