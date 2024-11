THE BURN BAN IN WOODBURY COUNTY HAS ENDED.

FIRE CHIEFS ACROSS THE COUNTY DECIDED TO LIFT THE BURN BAN FOR THEIR DISTRICTS EFFECTIVE AT NOON WEDNESDAY BASED ON CURRENT CONDITIONS AND RECENT RAINFALL.

RESIDENTS ARE REMINDED TO CONTINUE USING CAUTION WITH ANY OPEN BURNING.

ANYONE WITH QUESTIONS SHOULD CONTACT THEIR LOCAL FIRE DEPARTMENT.

File photo