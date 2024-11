TRUMP CARRIES IOWA BY BIGGEST MARGIN IN 3 CAMPAIGNS

DONALD TRUMP WON IOWA’S SIX ELECTORAL COLLEGE VOTES FOR A THIRD TIME IN TUESDAY’S ELECTION, HOWEVER, TRUMP’S DOUBLE-DIGIT VICTORY HERE OVER KAMALA HARRIS WAS BY A WIDER MARGIN THAN IN THE TWO PREVIOUS IOWA GENERAL ELECTIONS.

IOWA REPUBLICAN PARTY CHAIRMAN JEFF KAUFMANN CELEBRATED LOUDLY TUESDAY NIGHT WITH THE CROWD AT THE PARTY’S HEADQUARTERS IN DES MOINES.

A STATEMENT FROM THE TRUMP CAMPAIGN SAYS HAWKEYE STATE VOTERS ARE EAGER FOR PRESIDENT TRUMP TO FIX WHAT KAMALA HARRIS BROKE.

IT CLOSED WITH A DIG AT ANN SELZER, WHO RUNS THE DES MOINES REGISTER’S IOWA POLL.

THAT POLL RELEASED LAST SATURDAY SHOWED HARRIS LEADING TRUMP IN IOWA, AND KAUFMANN MADE SURE PEOPLE KNEW THE POLL WAS WRONG:

UNOFFICIAL RESULTS INDICATE TRUMP RECEIVED OVER 56 PERCENT SUPPORT IN IOWA — AND FINISHED 14 POINTS AHEAD OF HARRIS.

KAUFMAN SAYS THE PARTY’S STRATEGY OF URGING G-O-P VOTERS TO CAST ABSENTEE BALLOTS PAID OFF, AS IT WAS FIRST TIME IN IOWA HISTORY REPUBLICANS WERE AHEAD IN TERMS OF NUMBERS IN EARLY VOTING.

TRUMP ALSO CARRIED NEBRASKA AND SOUTH DAKOTA.

RADIO IOWA