THUNE COULD BE NEXT SENATE MAJORITY LEADER

SOUTH DAKOTA U.S. SENATOR JOHN THUNE MAY SOON BE THE SENATE MAJORITY LEADER AFTER REPUBLICANS GAINED MAJORITY CONTROL OF THE SENATE IN TUESDAY’S ELECTION.

THUNE RELEASED A STATEMENT SAYING “THE BIDEN-HARRIS ADMINISTRATION HAS FORCED THE AMERICAN PEOPLE TO ENDURE FOUR YEARS OF HIGH PRICES, OPEN BORDERS, AND CHAOS ON THE WORLD STAGE.

WITH REPUBLICANS RECLAIMING MAJORITY CONTROL OF THE U.S. SENATE, WE CAN BEGIN TO TURN THE PAGE ON THIS EXPENSIVE AND RECKLESS CHAPTER OF AMERICAN HISTORY.

THUNE SAYS HE’S OPTIMISTIC THAT PRESIDENT TRUMP WILL BE SUCCESSFUL, OUR MAJORITY WILL GROW STRONGER, AND WE CAN CONTINUE OUR WORK TOGETHER TO CREATE A SAFER AND MORE SECURE COUNTRY FOR EVERY AMERICAN.”

SOUTH DAKOTA’S LONE CONGRESSMAN, REPUBLICAN DUSTY JOHNSON, WAS REELECTED TO THE U.S. HOUSE ON TUESDAY.

JOHNSON WON A FOURTH TERM WITH AN EASY WIN OVER DEMOCRAT SHERYL JOHNSON