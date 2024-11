SKAFF TO TRANSITION FROM COUNTY FINANCE MANAGER TO AUDITOR

REPUBLICAN MICHELLE SKAFF WON ELECTION TUESDAY AS THE NEW WOODBURY COUNTY AUDITOR, DEFEATING LONG TIME DEMOCRATIC INCUMBENT PAT GILL 54% TO 45%.

IT WAS THE SECOND WIN THIS YEAR OVER AN ESTABLISHED OPPONENT, AS SHE FIRST DEFEATED COUNTY SUPERVISOR AND FORMER SIOUX CITY COUNCILMAN KEITH RADIG IN THE JUNE REPUBLICAN PRIMARY:

SKAFF HAS WORKED IN THE COUNTY AUDITOR’S OFFICE FOR SOME TIME, AND HAS BEEN SERVING AS INTERIM COUNTY FINANCE MANAGER FOR THE PAST SEVERAL WEEKS AFTER LONGTIME FINANCE DIRECTOR DENNIS BUTLER PASSED AWAY ON AUGUST 21ST;

SHE SAYS THE COUNTY HAS STARTED INTERVIEWING CANDIDATES FOR FINANCE DIRECTOR.

SKAFF HAS AN ADVANTAGE IN KNOWING ALL OF THE STAFF IN THE AUDITOR’S OFFICE, WHETHER IT’S FOR ELECTIONS, FINANCE OR COUNTY RECORDER; AND ON ELECTION NIGHT, SHE AND HER OPPONENT, PAT GILL, WERE BOTH WORKING AWAY AS BALLOTS CAME INTO TO THEIR OFFICE:

SKAFF ALSO THANKS HER HUSBAND MARK, A FORMER SIOUX CITY POLICE OFFICER AND CRIME VICTIM’S ADVOCATE, AND SAYS SHE WILL WORK HARD TO MAKE THE COUNTY PROUD THEY VOTED FOR HER.