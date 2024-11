THE SIOUXLAND CHAMBER OF COMMERCE WILL HOLD THE 2024 SMALL BUSINESS EXPO THURSDAY.

IT’S A SHOWCASE OF LOCAL ENTREPRENEURS AND BUSINESSES FEATURING OVER 70 VENDORS. THE EXPO TAKES PLACE FROM 4 PM TO 7 PM IN THE SIOUX CITY CONVENTION CENTER.

IT’S FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC WITH A CASH BAR AVAILABLE FOR REFRESHMENTS AND OVER 15 VENDORS PROVIDING FREE FOOD AND BEVERAGE SAMPLES.