REPUBLICANS SWEEP NEBRASKA U.S. SENATE & HOUSE SEATS

NEBRASKA REPUBLICAN U.S. SENATOR DEB FISCHER WON HER THIRD TERM IN THE SENATE AND HELP THE G-O-P GAIN MAJORITY CONTROL OF THE CHAMBER.

FISCHER DEFEATED INDEPENDENT CHALLENGER DAN OSBORN BY A SEVEN AND A HALF PERCENT MARGIN, WINNING BY NEARLY 70,000 VOTES.

REPUBLICAN PETE RICKETTS ALSO WON, EASILY DEFEATING DEMOCRAT PRESTON LOVE JR. IN HIS BID FOR THE FINAL TWO YEARS OF THE SENATE SEAT FORMERLY HELD BY BEN SASSE.

RICKETTS WON BY A 63% TO 37% MARGIN.

IN THE U.S. HOUSE, REPUBLICAN MIKE FLOOD WON BY A 21 PER CENT MARGIN IN THE DISTRICT ONE HOUSE RACE OVER DEMOCRAT CAROL BLOOD.

THIRD DISTRICT REPUBLICAN INCUMBENT ADRIAN SMITH WON EASILY, GARNERING 80% OF THE TOTAL VOTE TO DEFEAT DEMOCRAT DANIEL EBERS.

THE RACE FOR DISTRICT TWO BETWEEN REPUBLICAN INCUMBENT DON BACON AND DEMOCRATIC CHALLENGER TONY VARGAS WAS CLOSE, BUT BACON ENDED UP WINNING BY ABOUT A TWO PERCENT MARGIN.