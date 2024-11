MOST LOCAL SCHOOL BOND AREA ISSUES FAIL

THREE SCHOOL BOND ISSUES IN WOODBURY COUNTY FELL SHORT OF THE 60% NEEDED FOR PASSAGE IN TUESDAY VOTING.

SGT. BLUFF LUTON WAS CLOSE, WITH 55% APPROVAL FOR THEIR $54.6 MILLION DOLLAR THREE PHASE, MULTI YEAR PROPOSAL FOR NEW INFRASTRUCTURE.

LAWTON BRONSON ONLY RECEIVED 47% OF THE VOTE FOR THEIR $16.9 MILLION DOLLAR PROPOSAL.

WESTWOOD’S $18.6 MILLION DOLLAR PROPOSAL FOR MANY IMPROVEMENTS RECEIVED 51%.

UP IN PLYMOUTH COUNTY, LE MARS VOTERS APPROVED A $49.7 MILLION DOLLAR BOND ISSUE TO FUND A NEW ELEMENTARY SCHOOL TO REPLACE CLARK, FRANKLIN, AND KLUCKHOHN SCHOOLS.

THE MEASURE PASSED BY A 61% MAJORITY.

HINTON VOTERS FAILED TO REACH THE 60% MAJORITY NEEDED TO PASS AN $11.9 MILLION DOLLARS BOND ISSUE TO MAKE SCHOOL IMPROVEMENTS, GATHERING A 57.4% MAJORITY.